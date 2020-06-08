Sherine and Husband Hossam Habib Reportedly Exchanged Punches!

A brawl broke out between Egyptian songstress Sherine Abdel Wahab and her husband artist Hossam Habib, following a major dispute that occurred between them.

Foochia.com learned the details of this quarrel between Sherine and her husband. It occurred between them last Wednesday evening in Hossam Habib's villa, in Al-Rehab City where they exchanged punches and curses.

Sherine sought help from her friend singer Ahmed Saad, and invited him to intervene.

Indeed, Saad arrived at Hossam Habib's villa to calm the situation and resolve the dispute between them.

Few hours later, Sherine broke her silence to comment on the incident.

Sherine wrote on Twitter: "I read the news, or in a truer sense rumors; they have no bases and are absolutely incorrect. I love you my friend."