Sherine Cancels Her Carthage Concert and Receives Treatment in London

Shirene Abdel Wahab caused her fans to get concerned about her as she suddenly decided to cancel her concert at Carthage Festival, which was scheduled for August 17, and apologized for other concerts in several other countries.





Sherine is currently in London for health reasons yet details are not revealed about her condition. Yet, Her management has returned the money Sherine has received for Carthage's event, which increased public concern.

Sherine's sudden disappearance with her husband, singer Hossam Habib, raised question marks and led to rumors of a pregnancy again which she, her husband and brother repeatedly denied.