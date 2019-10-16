Sherine Quits Social Media!

Egyptian singer Sherine Abdelwahab decided to quit social media after being attacked for her plans to hold a benefit concert in support those affected by the Lebanon fires, with people accusing her of lacking loyalty to her homeland.





Abdelwahab said in a lengthy message she shared on Instagram: "Today I posted for Lebanon because I wanted to help in any way I can and what I can give is my voice.. I am not a doctor nor an engineer, and that's the way I can contribute. Even if I contribute with money, no matter how much, it will still be too little."

"I decided to be positive and do something to help, and when I saw the comments on my latest post, I discovered that no matter how much you give, people will not be impressed. They once raised me, then they dropped me. Then they made me married, then they told me I do not belong to my country." She added.

Sherine concluded: "Since I am a person who is not defeated, I decided to close everything related to social media.. In order for me not to harm myself or my respectable followers who will read the comments .. I hope my fans will not be upset with me, as this is something that will make me happy and comfortable.

Sherine Abdel Wahab had announced that she is ready to hold a concert with all of its proceeds going to those affected by the fire in Lebanon, and appealed for it be under the patronage of Prime Minister Saad Hariri.