Sherri Shepherd Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Sherri Shepherd is recovering after undergoing emergency surgery for appendicitis.

“Due to appendicitis, Sherri Shepherd underwent an emergency surgery yesterday,” Shepherd’s publicist said in a statement to Deadline. “The procedure was successful, and Ms. Shepherd is doing fine and resting. She is absolutely devastated that she will not be able to guest host The Wendy Williams Show today, but she is following doctors’ orders and expected to make a full recovery. Thank you all for understanding and respecting her privacy.” A spokesperson for The Wendy Williams Show said.

''If you watched the @WendyWilliams show today, you saw the news about my emergency surgery. Thanks to @MichaelRapaport for stepping in for me at the last minute! And while I’m mad I didn’t meet WWE’s Naomi aka @trinity_fatu in person yet, Jeffrey did! '' Sherri wrote on her Instagram

Season 13 premiere was delayed for weeks after Williams tested positive for a breakthrough case of Covid-19. Prior to her Covid diagnosis, the show said Williams would be stepping back from promotional activities ahead of the premiere due to “ongoing health issues.”

Comedian Michael Rapaport will be filling in in her place. Shepherd, 54, hopes to return to hosting later in the week

'Sherri was supposed to host today, unfortunately she had appendicitis. She's fine, she is fine. She had to go to the hospital last night for some emergency surgery. She's feeling fine today and she is resting. Get well soon Sherri,' Michael said during his appearance.

Sherri later shared an update on Twitter, thanking the Friends actor for stepping into her shoes.