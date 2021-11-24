She's 28! Kerem Bürsin Posts Hilarious-Unseen Pictures Celebrating Hande Erçel's Birthday

Turkish actress Hande Erçel turns 28 today as the talented actress was born on November 24, 1993.

Hande Erçel's birthday this year has a different flavor, for once she can now celebrate it publicly with the one she loves, Kerem Bürsin, without going behind closed doors as she did last year.

Kerem Bürsin and Hande Erçel have announced their relationship last April during their Maldives getaway, and since then, the couple does not hide their PDA whether on social media or in real life.

For this reason, Kerem Bürsin has woken up today rushing to share with the whole world his birthday wishes to the woman he loves, Hande Erçel.

With his 9.6 million followers on Instagram, the actor who played Serkan Bolat in Sen Çal Kapımı has shared 6 hilarious unseen images of him and Hande, wishing her the happiest birthday ever.

In the first image, Kerem was driving and paying attention to the road while Hande stuck her tongue out. He captioned the picture: 'The birthday series begins', adding the word 'Happy!!!'.

In the second image, HanKer was tanning while sporting swimsuits. Bürsin captioned the shot with: 'BIRTHDAY to this'.

Now the third image was the most hilarious of them all, as the couple used Face-Swap app which kind of looked terrifying, and Kerem commented: 'ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL'.

Bürsin and Erçel were goofing around in the next images, with the captions: 'And absolutely AMAZING and absolutely AMANIM @handemiyy'.

The Turkish actor concluded his sequenced-birthday greetings with this short message: 'Thank you Hande for being you', adding in Turkish 'iyi ki doğdun' meaning 'Happy Birthday.'

In return, Hande re-shared Kerem's pictures with her 25.5 million followers on Instagram, writing in Turkish: 'amanim da amanim'.



According to Urban Dictionary, 'amanim' means: 'A Turkish word which expresses a strong feeling of affection, admiration towards a specific person.'

Happy 28th birthday Hande Erçel!