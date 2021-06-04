Romantic Birthday! Watch How Hande Erçel Is Celebrating Kerem Bürsin's 34th Birthday

  1. Home
Ala' Mashharawi

Published June 4th, 2021 - 12:28 GMT
Today, June 4th, Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin is celebrating his 34th birthday like no other year, thanks to Hande Erçel who poured him with love.

Yesterday, Hande Erçel has begun the celebration season by posting a video of Kerem while singing Let It Go in the car that we see for the first time.

The beautiful Turkish star captioned the video "We started", and Kerem re-posted the video on his Instagram and responded with the same word "we started".

According to Hanker die-hard fans, they suggested that Hande and Kerem are talking about his birthday celebrations which just started, assuming that there are going to be many of them, adding that they're waiting for tonight's big party.

And just few hours ago, Hande Erçel paid the most romantic tribute to her boyfriend Kerem Bürsin on his special day.

She shared a never-seen-behind-the-scenes picture from their joint HELLO! Türkiye photoshoot they underwent in December last year.

In the black and white picture, Erçel was hugging Bürsin while holding his lapel, as he goofed around and looked as if he was trying to bite her forehead.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hande Erçel (@handemiyy)

The picture was not the only romantic thing that Hande did, she also left him some heartwarming words to express her love to Kerem.

She wrote: "Stay close to people who feel like sunshine. Happy birthday to the funniest part of my life, so lucky to have you."

If your heart is melting while reading Hande's words, wait until you see Kerem's response.

He told Hande "MY SUNSHINE."

Thankfully, now we are able to share the happy and romantic moments between Hanker after they officially announced their love back in April, when they took a trip together to Maldives.

As for Sen Çal Kapımı crew (You Knock On My Door), click here to see how they celebrated Kerem Bürsin's 34th birthday.

