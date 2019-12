What a Lady! Sherine Makes Up With Angry Saber Alrebai in Riyadh Concert for a Mistake She Didn't Commit

It seems that Egyptian songstress Sherine Abdel Wahab, who had recently held a concert in Saudi Arabia as part of Riyadh Season, angered Tunisian singer Saber Alrebai who also performed at the same concert.

Saber was scheduled to go up on stage before Sherine, but was surprised the schedule was suddenly changed forcing him to wait in his car outside the theater. He had assumed that the Sherine was behind this chaos.

But according to information that was not disclosed at the time, Sherine went to Saber's car, accompanied by her husband singer Hossam Habib, upon completing her segment of the concert.

Abdel Wahab clarified the misunderstanding to Saber, informing him that she had not asked organizers to change the lineup, and that they were the the ones who caused the chaos.

Sherine said to Saber: “I swear to God, and I swear on the lives of my children, they are the ones who changed the times.”

She then kissed and embraced him in a gesture of reconciliation, which Saber accepted with an open heart.