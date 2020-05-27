SHOCKING & DISRESPECTFUL! Omar Sharif Jr. Puts His Bare Bottom on Display to Greet Muslims for Eid

It is no secret that Omar Sharif Jr., grandson of Egyptian veteran Omar Sharif, sparks controversy every once in a while regarding his sexuality.

And most recently, he provoked Muslims when he sent his greetings for Eid El Fitr by sharing an obscene image with his 33.3k followers on Instagram.

Sharif Jr. put his bare posterior on display adding fuel to fire with his caption that read: "“Let them eat cake” ~ Marie Antoinette #EidMubarak."

Most of the comments the post received were negative and slammed Omar, who comes from an Arabian descendant, which considers topics of homosexualiy and nudity a taboo.