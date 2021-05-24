  1. Home
Published May 24th, 2021 - 08:47 GMT
Published May 24th, 2021 - 08:47 GMT
Shocking Footage of Ahlam's Son's Car Burnt to the Ground in Unfortunate Accident in Saudi Arabia

Fahad Al-Hajri, son of Emirati songstress Ahlam, has escaped certain death after being involved in a terrible car accident in Al-Ahsa region in Saudi Arabia, that resulted in his car being completely destroyed.

Pictures of the charred car were heavily circulated on social media showing that it was completely destroyed by fire.

On Twitter, Fahad Al-Hajri thanked people who checked on him after the horrible accident.

He wrote: "I thank everyone who asked about me, and thanked God for me and my uncle's safety. By the grace of God we are fine and may God reward you for the question."

As for Ahlam, she responded to her son's tweet and called him "piece of my soul" while she thanked Saudis for their support and assistance to her son, and she branded them "sons of MBS, the people of loyalty and generosity."

Last week, Ahlam has tweeted that her oldest son Fahad has been admitted to the hospital in Saudi Arabia expressing her worry about her son.

