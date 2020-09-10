Shocking Health Update on Rawan Bin Hussain: She's been on a Wheelchair for 3 Weeks (Video)

  1. Home
Published September 10th, 2020 - 10:17 GMT
Kuwaiti fashionista Rawan Bin Hussain has revealed the details of her health condition; after suffering of a broken foot and torn ligaments, confirming that she has now abandoned the wheelchair and began walking using crutches.

Rawan published a video on Instagram on Thursday morning of her walking on her feet for the first time with the help of the doctor.

Bin Hussain reassured her 5 million followers regarding her health by captioning the video: "Quick update! Had my first baby steps yesterday after being on a wheelchair for 3 weeks! Taking it slow for the next 10 days (using crutches) til I fully recover🙏🏻 CANT WAIT TO BE ABLE TO WALK RUN & DANCE AGAIN!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Rawan was injured while she was shopping in a mall in Dubai with her mother and daughter, she fell and couldn't get up, so they had to move her on a wheelchair to take her to the hospital three weeks ago.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rawan Bin Hussain (@rawan) on

