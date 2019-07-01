Shocking! Sawsan Badr in Short Grey Hair



Egyptian actress Sawsan Badr took a bold step, cutting her hair very short in a style that is known as "Boy Cut".





Pictures of Sawsan Badr's new haircut were highly shared on social media and users started commenting on her new appearance with many assuring her that she looks wonderful, while many considered it daring to adopt this very short hair style and to leave her hair grey without dying.

This is not the first time Sawsan Badr surprises her audience with a bold look. Last April, she appeared in fully white hair and heavy makeup in a look that was inspired by Meryl Streep in 'The Devil Wears Prada'.

Beauty expert Mohammed Rashad at the time said that the reason for this shocking look, was Sawsan Badr's portrayal of an evil character in the sequel film "Wlad Rizk 2" (The Sons of Rizk 2), and he said that he tried to make her features more harsh with the makeup and they reached the result they wanted after 3 hours of work.