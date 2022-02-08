Shocking Video of Concertgoers Fighting in Omar Kamal Concert in USA

Egyptian festival singer Omar Kamal was not happy with his first concert in America after it was marred by a stampede and a fistfight between a number of attendees.

Shouting and beatings rose between attendees at the concert, so the police intervened directly to break up the clash between them, without knowing the reasons that led to this quarrel.

Social media users left comments like: “The best thing about the fight is the child who puts the headphones in his ear and lives an atmosphere far from the fight,” and “I don’t know why I feel the quarrel broke off because of harassment,” and “It would have been better if they offered educational lessons about Ethics and respect the day before the concert to help attendees blend in at the evening."

وآدي حفلة عمر كمال في سياتل 😏 pic.twitter.com/Y8ijsCnRwh — 𝑯𝒖𝒅𝒂☀︎︎ (@Hudaelmsry) February 8, 2022

Omar Kamal had documented a video clip of his first concert in Seattle; In Washington, amid a large presence of Arab communities, through his account on Facebook.

The festival singer presented a group of his different songs at the concert, while the video clip showed the interaction and dance of the attendees to the song "Bent El-Giran".

In the coming days, Omar is scheduled to perform 10 concerts in the United States, most notably in Washington, San Diego, Houston, Chicago, Detroit, New York, and Los Angeles.