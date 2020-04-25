SHOCKING! Watch the Moment Sama Al Masri Arrested From Her Home.. Find out Why

Social media pioneers circulated a video of controversial Egyptian belly dancer Sama Al Masri when police raided her home.

In details, Sama is accused of spreading immorality and debauchery by sharing picture and videos via her Instagram account described as pornographic.

A number of judges have filed lawsuits against Sama to stop her and limit the disgraceful things she does, especially since such images and videos achieve high viewership, which results in huge financial profits to her.

On the other hand, this is not the first time that Sama has faced such cases and always ends without affecting or deterring her from her actions.

Authorities had previously shut down a TV channel owned by the artis called "Fallol" because she used it to ridicule some politicians and public figures.