Shoug Al-Hadi Gets Rushed to The Hospital (Pictures)

The Kuwaiti fashionista, Shoug Al-Hadi, was taken to the hospital after suffering a sudden illness.

Al-Hadi took to her snapchat account to share with her followers a picture of her in the hospital, focusing on solutions getting dripped into her arm.

On another story, Al-Hadi sparked a wave of controversy and anger after publishing a bold image, with the Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan, several months ago.

Shoug told her followers that she thinks the picture is totally normal, and people have the right to do whatever they want, and the last thing on her mind is people's bad understanding.

In addition to defending the picture she previously shared, the Kuwaiti star denied rumors stating that she underwent plastic surgeries, however she did admit to using lip fillers regularly, Botox for her jawline and cheeks, She also added that she is considering a nose job for beauty reasons.