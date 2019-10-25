Showbiz Power Couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Donated Year's Supply of Food to School

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have donated a year's supply of food to a school.

The showbiz power couple were left in tears after the 50-year-old singer-and-actress read a viral post by Jacksboro Elementary School teacher Brooke Goins, who got emotional when one of her pupil's told her he had been going hungry due to a lack of food.





Jennifer shared an Instagram video of the school kids opening the pair's food packages, and she added the caption: "When we heard about the students and amazing teachers at Jacksboro Elementary in Tennessee, we knew we had to help.

"We heard teachers were helping students bring home food when they didn't have enough. When we saw this story, it brought tears not just to my eyes, but Alex's as well!

"I don't know if you guys know, but Alex and I are part owners in a company called Tiller & Hatch, and we decided to donate a years worth of of their yummy, healthy meals, for the students and their school's food pantry.

"This is why being a business owner, and having actual ownership in companies (not licensing), is so important to me and Alex, especially as Latinos. It's about showing our community, this is what life can be.

"You can take charge and take ownership. It allows us to have a say in creating things that make people's lives better and have partners that share our passion for giving back.

"Because giving back and being there for others is really what matters most. We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry.

"Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food. This was my favorite moment of the month and it's one of the best things we've been able to do. (sic)"

On the video, Jennifer and Alex video called the kids and teachers to explain their donation.

She said: "You know my mom was a teacher. It was such a moving story to us that we wanted to help. We were so touched, so moved."

Jennifer and Alex's donation comes after teacher Brooke had shared a post about an emotional day she had after a pupil revealed he was "out of" food at home and had been relying on free meals from the school's guidance counsellor - but due to it being a short week she wasn't sure if they would provide that week.

She wrote: "He looked at me and said, 'those little [Spaghetti Oh's]... we don't have those at my house, but when I do have them they give me a warm belly and help me sleep.' I lost it, I cried in front of 20 little people. No kid should ever be hungry, ever (sic)"