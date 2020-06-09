  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Showering Naked! Promo of Can Yaman's New Series Bay Yanlış "Mr. Wrong" Released (Video)

Showering Naked! Promo of Can Yaman's New Series Bay Yanlış "Mr. Wrong" Released (Video)

Published June 9th, 2020 - 10:03 GMT
Showering Naked! Promo of Can Yaman's New Series Bay Yanlış "Mr. Wrong" Released (Video)

Turkish actor Can Yaman shared the promo of his new series Bay Yanlış "Mr. Wrong" with his 6.1 million followers on Instagram.

The new romance-comedy series is scheduled to premiere on June 26, and Yaman appeared in the teaser in audacious and romantic scenes along with co-star Özge Gürel.

In one scene, Can was taking a shower; as he was topless in the shower box, co-star Gürel was taking a peek.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

F O X ||| B a y Y a n l ı ş • İlk Bölüm | 26 Haziran Cuma ~ 20:30

A post shared by Can Yaman (@canyaman) on

Viewers expressed their enthusiasm after a long wait for the first episodes of "Mr.Wrong," especially after putting filming on hold due to the lockdown in Turkey after the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Can Yaman: They Accuse Me Because They Don't Know Me ... and I WILL NOT Apologize for Saying I'm the Most Beautiful Actor in Turkey

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...