Showering Naked! Promo of Can Yaman's New Series Bay Yanlış "Mr. Wrong" Released (Video)

Turkish actor Can Yaman shared the promo of his new series Bay Yanlış "Mr. Wrong" with his 6.1 million followers on Instagram.

The new romance-comedy series is scheduled to premiere on June 26, and Yaman appeared in the teaser in audacious and romantic scenes along with co-star Özge Gürel.

In one scene, Can was taking a shower; as he was topless in the shower box, co-star Gürel was taking a peek.

Viewers expressed their enthusiasm after a long wait for the first episodes of "Mr.Wrong," especially after putting filming on hold due to the lockdown in Turkey after the outbreak of Coronavirus.