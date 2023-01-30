Siilawy performs in Dubai for the 1st time

ALBAWABA - Jordanian singer Hussam Siilawy took the stage on Sunday in Dubai, as he met his audience there for the first time.
Singer Hussam Siilawy performed a concert at the Dubai Beats event on Jan. 29th alongside singer Farah Chreim and Lama Shreif.
The concert took place at the Dubai Design District.
In an interview with Et Bil Arabi, Siilawy shared: "It is always exciting to play to a new audience, I didn't expect that many people, and I am extremely happy and excited"
🎶سيلاوي يلتقي لأول مرة جمهوره بدبي بعد طول انتظار ويشاركنا سعادته في ET بالعربي .. ولكنه لم يكن الوحيد الذي أشعل الأجواء وإنما فرح شريم أيضًا وعفوية لمى شريف التي أخدت الجمهور لمكان آخر! تابعوهم 👇https://t.co/9HRXt06HSr pic.twitter.com/MrvP2czVyx— ET بالعربي (@ETbilArabi) January 29, 2023
