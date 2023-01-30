  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Siilawy performs in Dubai for the 1st time

Siilawy performs in Dubai for the 1st time

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published January 30th, 2023 - 07:33 GMT
Siilawy performs in Dubai for the 1st time
The concert took place at the Dubai Design District. 

ALBAWABA - Jordanian singer Hussam Siilawy took the stage on Sunday in Dubai, as he met his audience there for the first time. 

Singer Hussam Siilawy performed a concert at the Dubai Beats event on Jan. 29th alongside singer Farah Chreim and Lama Shreif.

The concert took place at the Dubai Design District. 

In an interview with Et Bil Arabi, Siilawy shared: "It is always exciting to play to a new audience, I didn't expect that many people, and I am extremely happy and excited" 

 

Tags:Siilawy

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...