Siilawy performs in Dubai for the 1st time

ALBAWABA - Jordanian singer Hussam Siilawy took the stage on Sunday in Dubai, as he met his audience there for the first time.

Singer Hussam Siilawy performed a concert at the Dubai Beats event on Jan. 29th alongside singer Farah Chreim and Lama Shreif.

The concert took place at the Dubai Design District.

In an interview with Et Bil Arabi, Siilawy shared: "It is always exciting to play to a new audience, I didn't expect that many people, and I am extremely happy and excited"