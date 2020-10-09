Single and Available! Mary-Kate Olsen Ready to Date Again

Mary-Kate Olsen is dating again.

The 'New York Minute' star is said to be the happiest she's been in a while after filing for divorce from Olivier Sarkozy in May.

And she’s also now living back in New York after spending a period in The Hamptons, where she enjoyed time with her twin sister Ashley Olsen.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: “She’s single and having fun. She’s not seriously with anyone, but she’s dating.”

They added: “She’s doing great and seems happier than she’s been in a long time."

The 34-year-old actress and entrepreneur has also been busy working following her split from the businessman, which is keeping her "distracted".



A source said previously: "She's doing really well. Work is keeping her distracted."

Mary-Kate filed for divorce after she alleged the 51-year-old French banker wanted to kick her out of their New York home in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a summons and complaint filed to New York's Supreme Court on April 17, she wrote:

"It was clear my marriage was over ... the relationship has broken down irretrievably."

However, the courts were not taking applications at the time.

But in papers, Mary-Kate asked for an emergency order as she was "petrified" about losing a roof over her head and her personal property.

She wrote: "My husband has terminated the lease on our New York City residence ... without my consent. This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19.

"I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well."