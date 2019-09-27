Sir Elton John Set to Open Up About His Battle with Addiction in TV

Sir Elton John is set to open up about his battle with addiction in a world exclusive special 'Elton John: Uncensored' with Graham Norton next month.

The 72-year-old singer-songwriter - who celebrated 29 years of sobriety earlier this year - will revisit his past struggles with drugs and alcohol as well as comment on his rise to fame and explain how fatherhood has changed him for the BBC One program, which was recorded in the South of France in August, in October.





The 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker said: "The past two years have felt truly monumental for me, and with the release of 'Rocketman', the 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour and my autobiography coming up, it felt like the perfect opportunity to reflect on it all with Graham. I've always enjoyed our catch-ups and this felt like the best yet."

Sharing many candid, personal and laugh out loud stories, Elton and Graham will look back on the star's classic archive performances, interviews and accolades.

He will also open up about his childhood growing up as Reg Dwight in post-war Pinner, Middlesex, and share his musical memories of the 80s and 90s.

Graham explained: "Like the rest of the nation I'm a massive fan of Sir Elton John's music, but to sit down with him in his home to ask him about his life, career and family was a huge privilege. Funny, frank and fearless, I can't wait for people to hear him tell his story."

Suzy Lamb, Managing Director, Entertainment and Music, BBC Studios added: "In this special year for Elton John we were honoured to be invited to produce this exclusive interview in the South Of France.

"There is no one better than Graham Norton for Sir Elton to share his amazing life story with. Candid, funny and wickedly honest, prepare for the Rocketman to reveal all."

Elton will also be interviewed by Ken Bruce during his BBC Radio 2 mid-morning show for his daily Tracks of my Years feature, which will air at some point next month.

He said: "Music has always been the bedrock of my life, through good times and bad. It was wonderful to delve into the songs that mean the most to me with Ken- a real deep dive into some of the tracks that have defined the eras of my story."