SIZZLING! Emily Ratajkowski Delights Followers With a White BIKINI

Woah! While the swimsuit may not be for everybody, it certainly made the most of her frame (Source: inamorataswim - Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Emily Ratajkowski Follow >

She frequently delights followers with her sizzling Instagram snaps.

Yet Emily Ratajkowski was taking her stunning physique from the grid to the shores at the Camp Cove beach in Sydney on Monday, as she showed off her incredible frame in a white ensemble.

Having sported the same swimming costume in black shortly before, the 26-year-old actress was showcasing her frame yet again in the sexy ensemble as she reclined and kept up to date on her phone.

Emily looked sensational in the white number which was designed to draw attention to her taut abs thanks to the wraparound detail at her waist while her perky bust was perfectly highlighted.

The brunette beauty recently discussed how she treats her Instagram page as a 'sexy feminist magazine', as she litters her account with super saucy shots from her various shoots and also smouldering selfies.

In a chat with Paper Magazine, she discussed her right to show off her body whenever and however she seems fit. The model opened up about how she aligns her sultry social media snaps and her feminist views in the interview.

Emily was propelled her into stardom after she appeared in Robin Thicke's controversial video for his song Blurred Lines, back in 2013. In the video, Emily danced along with Robin, now 41, Pharrell Williams, 45, rapper, T.I., 37, and model Elle Evans, 28, and Jessi M'Bengue, 28.

All three men wore outfits such as suits and button-down shirts while the women wore white shorts and matching bras, with Emily ending up in a flesh-colored thong.

The video came as the song was accused of having a sexist undertone, of being 'rapey' and of celebrating the objectification of women.

Emily later called the video the 'bane of [her] existence' in an interview with InStyle UK, wondering why people were still talking about it three years after its release.

Modelling was intended to be a day job for Emily, a temporary gig that would enable her to make some money before possibly going back to school.

'To have something that I was just viewing so much as a 9-5 job turn into something I really was not expecting was super surprising,' she told Paper Magazine.

Emily has stuck with modeling, appearing on the cover of Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and CR Fashion Book, among other publications. She has walked the runways of some of the highest-profile designers, including Marc Jacobs and Miu Miu.