'Smile' Hitmaker Katy Perry Was in 'Darkest Place' When She Battled Depression

Katy Perry was in the "darkest place" when she battled depression.

The 'Smile' hitmaker admits she went through a really dark time as she struggled with her career and personal life.

She said: "I started writing these songs when I was in my darkest place. I was clinically depressed, I wasn't even having bouts of depression, it was like I could not get out of bed ... I think it was a combo of a lot of things. In 2017, my career didn't really meet my own personal expectations, things started to shift, and I had broken up with Orlando [Bloom].

"I wasn't getting high off of my own supply anymore and then I was like, 'Oh wow, I've given all of the responsibility of my self-worth outward.'"

And the 35-year-old singer - who recently welcomed her daughter Daisy Dove with her fiance Orlando Bloom - is so "grateful" she didn't "go there" when she struggled with her mental health.

Speaking on CBS This Morning, she added: "You start thinking about things like that and if I did that, I would kinda have the last word or be able to control the chaos and the sadness. I'm so grateful that it didn't go there."

Katy previously insisted she isn't worried about balancing motherhood and her career because she feels women were made to be able to handle both sides.

Speaking before she gave birth, she said: "I was like, 'I don't know how to do this. It'll break. I'm not very maternal. I am, in a way, but when it comes to crying, sadness and like that kind of stuff.

"I'm like, 'I don't know what to do ... After doing a ton of work and continuing on that journey, I was like, 'I'm ready.' I don't want to ever choose between being a mom and doing what I love. That is so archaic. I think the ... reason why women get the responsibility of creating another life is they can ... do it all ... So it's not about choosing, it's about balance."