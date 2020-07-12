Smoking Hot! Carla Haddad Sports a Bikini for the First Time After Divorce From Tony Abou Jaoude (Pictures)

Lebanese anchor Carla Haddad has spent her weekend at Yahchouch, Lebanon.

The Lebanese beauty posted a couple of pictures from her trip, showing off flesh by sporting a rare white bikini.

In one picture, Haddad stood on the stones across the waterfall in the spectacular nature, captioning the shot "paradise."

In another post, Carla took a dip in the cold water, describing the moment as "freezing."

This is the first time Carla Haddad posts bikini shots on social media, as she previously declared that she doesn't like to post revealing photos because of what she described as sick-minded people.

Carla Haddad and comedian Tony Abou Jaoude had split up last June after 14 years of marriage without revealing what caused the separation.