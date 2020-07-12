  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Smoking Hot! Carla Haddad Sports a Bikini for the First Time After Divorce From Tony Abou…

Smoking Hot! Carla Haddad Sports a Bikini for the First Time After Divorce From Tony Abou Jaoude (Pictures)

Published July 12th, 2020 - 12:20 GMT
Smoking Hot! Carla Haddad Sports a Bikini for the First Time After Divorce From Tony Abou Jaoude (Pictures)

Lebanese anchor Carla Haddad has spent her weekend at Yahchouch, Lebanon.

The Lebanese beauty posted a couple of pictures from her trip, showing off flesh by sporting a rare white bikini.

In one picture, Haddad stood on the stones across the waterfall in the spectacular nature, captioning the shot "paradise."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Carla Haddad. كارلا حداد (@carlahaddadofficial) on

In another post, Carla took a dip in the cold water, describing the moment as "freezing."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Carla Haddad. كارلا حداد (@carlahaddadofficial) on

This is the first time Carla Haddad posts bikini shots on social media, as she previously declared that she doesn't like to post revealing photos because of what she described as sick-minded people.

Carla Haddad and comedian Tony Abou Jaoude had split up last June after 14 years of marriage without revealing what caused the separation.

Carla Haddad and Tony Abou Jaoude Split up After 14 Years of Marriage.. His Comment Is BIZARRE!

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...