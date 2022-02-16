Extravagant! The Cost of Oğuzhan Koç Marriage Proposal to Demet Özdemir

Oğuzhan Koç has made the expected marriage proposal to his lover Demet Özdemir, with whom he reconciled after a short separation. Orkun Ün wrote the details of the night.

Oğuzhan Koç booked the king suite of the Six Senses Kocataş Mansions hotel in Sarıyer for the proposal. The price of the room per night is 82 thousand Liras ($6,000).

But the expenses did not end here. Because that room with a Bosphorus view was specially decorated for the night. The car of the night was also special. Oğuzhan Koç took his girlfriend from her house with a Rolls-Royce Phantom car.

Sakiler Was Singing While the Couple Was Having Dinner

In the king's suite, the Sakiler group entered the room. Oğuzhan Koç chose the song "Distant from the World" as he made the marriage proposal at that time. The 7 friends of the duo, who had dinner at the hotel's restaurant, entered the room right after the proposal and surprised Demet Özdemir.

4-Carat Ring

Oğuzhan Koç made his proposal during the romantic night with a 4-carat ring and received the answer "Yes". The couple announced their happiness with the photo they shared on social media in the evening.

Savaş Özbey wrote: "It was already written and drawn a week before that Oğuzhan Koç was going to propose to Demet Özdemir on Valentine's Day. In other words, the proposal did not have any surprises. But it's good that their breakup had a happy ending. This is exactly what is called "appreciating resentment".



