Snow and Sun.. Nancy Ajram's Latest Pictures After Her Husband's Murder Case Ended

Published January 27th, 2020 - 09:09 GMT
Nancy has raised the victory sign in a previous picture (source: @nancyajram Instagram)
Nancy has raised the victory sign in a previous picture (source: @nancyajram Instagram)

Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram published new photos of herself while enjoying the sun and snow in Lebanon.

Via her Instagram Stories, Nancy shared several shots with her 24.9 million followers while sporting a blue ski ensemble and covering her eyes with dark shades.






These photos came after Nancy's husband, Dr. Fadi Al Hachem, was declared innocent after killing an armed thief who stormed their villa and almost entered his daughter's bedroom.

Nancy had raised the victory sign in a previous picture, then posted a picture with her daughters captioning it, "You are life. We'll protect you with our souls."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

✌🏻❤️#TheVoiceKids #NancyAjram

A post shared by Nancy Ajram (@nancyajram) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

انتو الدني... وبروحنا منحميكن❤️

A post shared by Nancy Ajram (@nancyajram) on

Ajram has also returned to work, as she is a judge on The Voice Kids that airs on MBC.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Are you ready for tonight???🚨✌🏻#TeamNancy #MBCTheVoiceKids @david_abdallah

A post shared by Nancy Ajram (@nancyajram) on

Shocking Video of Nancy Ajram's Husband Shooting the Thief.. Seconds Before He Entered Their Daughters' Bedroom!

