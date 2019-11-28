So Much For a happy Ending! Avril Lavigne and Phillip Sarofim Are Over

Avril Lavigne has called it quits with her boyfriend, Phillip Sarofim.

E! News reported Wednesday that Lavigne, 35, and Sarofim have broken up after more than a year of dating.





Us Weekly confirmed the split and said Lavigne and Sarofim had been dating since February 2018.

People said Lavigne and Sarofim met through friends.

The pair were last spotted together while shopping in Los Angeles in June.

News of Lavigne and Sarofim's relationship broke in May. Sarofim is the son of Texas billionaire Fayez Sarofim, a fund manager for several Dreyfus family stock funds, an original shareholder of Kinder Morgan and part owner of the NFL team Houston Texans.

Lavigne was previously married to Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley and Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger. Lavigne told People in February that she would "of course" get married again.

"I believe in love," she said. "I don't really care so much about [marriage]; I just care about being in a healthy relationship and just being happy."

Lavigne released her sixth studio album, Head Above Water, in February. She kicked off an accompanying world tour in September, and will resume the tour March 13 in Zurich, Switzerland.