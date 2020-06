Khaled Zahabi, son of Syrian songstress Assala Nasri, revealed the identity of his girlfriend in a now-deleted-picture.

Zahabi posted a romantic black and white shot of his girlfriend hugging him.

In the caption, Assala's son described his lady as innocent and having a beautiful soul, and she responded "I love you."

As for the girl, her name is Dania Khodeir and identifies herself as a writer, a master’s student in creative writing, and an activist.