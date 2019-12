So She's a Natural! For the First Time.. Check out Halima Bouland as a Little Girl (Video)

There was a big buzz on social media over a video of Kuwaiti media presenter Halima Bouland as a child.

At the time Halima was participating in an educational show. Followers were surprised to learn that she spoke in the same exaggerated way she used to when she was a child, meaning she's not faking her characteristics as previously accused.

But when it comes to looks, 39-year-old Halima looks quite different, not only because of the age difference, but also because of the plastic surgeries she underwent in the past.

Halima then:



Halima now: