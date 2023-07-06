  1. Home
So who joined Threads?

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published July 6th, 2023 - 08:16 GMT
ALBAWABA - Meta's new application, Threads have been launched with over 10 million people signing up, 7 hours after its release. 

The release of Threads comes days after Twitter's owner, Elon Musk urged Twitter users to look for an alternative platform. 

Threads is designed first and foremost as a place to share public real-time text updates, just like Twitter.

So who joined the new social media platform so far? 

Chef Gordon Ramsay, Sahkira, Zac Efron, Seth Curry, and the CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg have all already signed in to the new platform. 

Other celebrities who signed up include reality star Kim Kardashian and American actress Jennifer Lopez. 

Threads users already starting posting asking their favorite celebrities to join, for example, Harry Styles.

According to Telegraph, Threads has not been launched in the EU because of the bloc’s strict data privacy rules.

So whoever living in Europe still doesn't have the chance to join the platform until it gets launched. 

 

