Social media: Hind Al Qahtani died.. Is it true?!

ALBAWABA - There are several hashtags trending on social media indicating that Hind Al Qahtani had passed away such as #هند_القحطاني_ماتت and #وفاة_هند_القحطاني, but how true is that?

Saudi blogger and Snapchat star Hind Al Qahtani is trending on social media, after a large number of people circulated her death news, which sparked a state of controversy among her followers.

The truth behind Hind Al Qahtani's death

Although the death claims have been widely circulated, no official party has made a comment to confirm or deny the news.

However, social media users came to know that this was just a rumor from Hind's Snapchat account itself, after the controversial vlogger continued to share videos and pictures on the platform as if nothing has happened.

Hind Al Qahtani children

Hind Al Qahtani has 4 children from her ex husband, Moaz, Roua, Ruba and Moataz. Hind got married at the age of 18 and gave birth to her first children at the age of 19.

Hind Al-Qahtani ex husband

Hind Al-Qahtani is keeping the identity of her ex husband a secret, but social activist Basil Al-Mutairi claimed that her ex-husband is a Saudi businessman named Masoud bin Suleiman Al-Mustoufi.

Hind Al-Qahtani illness

On July 5, 2023, Hind Al-Qahtani announced that she has chest tumor that is benign and of a small size. She explained that she had to wait for 6 months to see if the tumor had grown or not, or to undergo surgery.