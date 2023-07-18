Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorce after 7 years

ALBAWABA - Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello reportedly get divorced after 7 years of marriage.

Sofía Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello have separated and are divorcing after seven years of marriage, the pair announced the news to Page Six.

Their statement read: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for the respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

It has been claimed that the pair have been drifting apart for the past period and per a source, the duo are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.

Recently, the Colombian actress celebrated her 51st birthday, and no wedding ring was spotted on the Modern Family star's finger.