Sofia Richie Looks Stunning in Yousef Al-Jasmi’s Creations

US socialite Sofia Richie was spotted celebrating her birthday in Las Vegas over the weekend and she glittered in a pink number by Kuwaiti designer to the stars Yousef Al-Jasmi.

Richie, singer Lionel Richie’s daughter, was joined by her beau Scott Disick at the city’s XS Nightclub, where she partied the night away and enjoyed a towering, multi-colored cake for her 21st birthday — all while wearing a form-fitting, dazzling catsuit by Al-Jasmi, which she paired with Jordanian-Romanian shoe designer Amina Muaddi’s Lupita Mules.

Richie isn’t the only celebrity to step out in a design by Al-Jasmi this week — US actress Keke Palmer rocked up to the MTV VMAs in Los Angeles wearing a sunny yellow column gown by the king of all things sparkly. She chose to finish off the over-the-top look with a quirky accessory — a rhinestone encrusted 1980s cell phone, which she posed with on the red carpet.

Popularized by the Kardashian clan — whom Richie is regularly spotted with — Al-Jasmi shot to fame for his mastery of form-fitting eveningwear.

In April, the Kardashian family celebrated eldest sister Kourtney’s 40th birthday and Khloe collaborated with the designer.

Khloe and her stylist Janelle Miller worked with the designer, known for his extensive use of Swarovski crystals, to create a dazzling column dress with a high collar and matching headpiece.

Al-Jasmi spoke to People magazine about the head-turning outfit and valued the gown at $6,500.

“Both Khloe and Janelle were very involved, sending over screenshots from my Instagram and inspiration photos to work off of. They knew the exact look they wanted to achieve, so we worked very closely to perfect the design, from the color to crystals.”

And he seems to have fans across the Kardashian-Jenner clan, as Khloe’s half-sister Kylie Jenner has been spotted in Al-Jasmi’s creations on numerous occasions.

The queens of reality TV aren’t the only celebrity fans the Kuwait-based style guru has won over — Naomi Campbell wore a daring minidress by Al-Jasmi to a Halloween party in New York in October.

Also in October, US singer Kelly Rowland attended a charity event in Los Angles wearing a glittering, rose gold gown by the designer, with a high collar and slit at the back.

Meanwhile, legendary singer Mariah Carey chose a black, embellished dress from his collection for October’s American Music Awards and if those stars aren’t enough to prove Al-Jasmi is a force to be reckoned with, he has also dressed the likes of Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez.