The Weeknd Wants to 'Pull a Ye' And Legally Change His Name

Earlier this week, The Weeknd teased on his Twitter page that he might be considering legally changing his name, and simply go for ABEL.

The Save Your Tears hitmaker whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, shared with his 15.9M Twitter followers that he might 'pull a Ye' and change his stage name. '

''I feel like i should change my stage name to ABEL at this point lol.'' he tweeted, and shortly after, the singer posted another tweet, 'maybe pull a YE and just legally change my name to ABEL. no last name. Like Madonna or Cher or Prince. I don’t know it seems like a lot.' he continued.

Pulling a Ye is in reference to a judge approving Kanye West’s petition in October to legally change his name to simply Ye.

The Weeknd went on to consider how his name would be written, as it relates to his former stage name.

'ABEL formally known as The Weeknd ?'' The Canadian singer said, but later fixed formally to 'formerly', in a different tweet while jokingly claiming it was the social media platform's mistake.

The Weeknd's new name idea got the support of singer John Legend, as he tweeted: 'ABEL is dope'