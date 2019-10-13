Sofia Richie Shows Off a Black Smudge on Her Derriere

But for once there was a reason for the close ups of Sofia Richie's curves - she had backed into her tire.

Showing off a large black mark on her derriere, the 21-year-old model wrote: 'Cool I backed into my tire.'

​

In the quick clip she shared on her Insta-Story, Richie appears to be walking into a living room, or possibly a hotel room, with a long tire mark along her grey-blue bike shorts.

That tire mark looked to be at least a foot long and stretched nearly the entire length of her derriere.

​

Richie also shared another photo taken around the same time of herself in her revealing ensemble, which also included a matching sports bra from pal Emily Ratajkowski's Inamoratawoman clothing brand.

In the selfie, she's again sporting a seductive look, while wearing stylish sunglasses.

For her impromptu photo-shoot, the daughter of legendary singer-songwriter Lionel Richie wore her blonde tresses styled long, straight and with a part in the middle.

The star was later seen participating in a sunset meditation with a group of friends on a Malibu beach.

A gold Tibetan singing bowl could be seen sitting in the sand in the distance.

The model could be seen holding hands with her friends as they sat in a circle.

Afterwards, the group chatted for a moment while cleaning up.

​

The California native took to Instagram with that sultry photo of herself posing topless in nothing but Rolla jeans two days ago.

'How’s your Thursday?' she asked in the caption.

A number of her celebrity friends were happy to respond with flattering remarks, although beau Scott Disick offered up a little of his matter-of-fact humor.

'It's not bad, thanks,' the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star commented.

The couple have reported been dating since May 2017.