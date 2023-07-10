Sofia Vergara celebrates 30M followers in swimsuit

ALBAWABA - Colombian actress Sofia Vergara reaches 30 million followers on Instagram.

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara celebrated hitting 30 million followers on her Instagram page and proved to her followers that she can look sexy even at the age of 51.

In the Instagram post, Vergara donned a bright yellowish green swimsuit showing off her curves and kept her long brown hair down her shoulders.

She penned the post: 30,000,000 followers!! Thank u to u all! Thank u for always being there for me! Thank u for always supporting me in everything I do!! Besos from Italy!!"

The actress then posted a series of images celebrating her birthday as she turns 51, she wrote: "Waking up here on my 51st birthday. Still with health, dreams, and energy, (my knees already hurt) but with a lot of joy to live! Thank you all for the messages!!"