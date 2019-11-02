Sofia Vergara was Hard at Work Filming Final Season of 'Modern Family'

She's been hard at work filming the final season of her popular comedy series Modern Family.

Sofia Vergara took some much needed down time while running errands in Los Angeles on Friday.





The 47-year-old actress looked focused on the task at hand while strolling in a casual pair of jeans and a T-shirt.

Sofia stood out with a pair of dark jeans with multiple blown-out spots and intriguing eye-shaped patches randomly distributed over her thighs.

She paired them an egg-shell colored T-shirt that showcased her trim arms and added some low-key style with a pair of gray Nike high tops.

The 5ft7in beauty added some flair with thick gold necklaces and a matching gold chain bracelet, and she carried a thick black bag slung over her shoulder.

Sofia had her lustrous brunette strands resting gently over her shoulders.

Missing from Sofia's day out was her husband, Joe Manganiello, with whom she recently starred in the baseball drama Bottom Of The 9th.

The Hot Pursuit actress recently gave her 17 million Instagram followers a glimpse into her childhood in Colombia.

She shared a series of Halloween photos dating back to 1987 when she was 15 years old with her Catholic school classmates from Barranquilla.

On Monday, Sofia revealed on Instagram one of Modern Family's high-profile guests for its final season.

She shared a photo of an on-set monitor that showed her hurtling down a water slide while holding on to Jojo Rabbit actor and The Office co-creator Stephen Merchant.

Fans of the series can also look forward to upcoming guests appearances from David Beckham and Courteney Cox.