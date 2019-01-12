South Korean Psy's 'Daddy' Music Video Tops 400M Views on YouTube

Psy's 'Daddy' Music Video. (YouTube Screenshot)

South Korean singer Psy had another video pass 400 million views on YouTube.

The Korea Herald confirmed the 41-year-old K-pop star reached the milestone Thursday with his music video for "Daddy" featuring CL.



"Daddy" is Psy's fourth music video to pass 400 million views on YouTube, following "Gangnam Style," "Gentleman" and "Oppa is Just My Style." He thanked fans for their support in a tweet Thursday.

"#daddy #400Mviews #thankyou #THX," the singer wrote.

"Daddy" appears on Psy's album Chiljib PSY-Da, which debuted in December 2015. The song's music video was the most-watched K-pop video on YouTube in 2016.





Psy last released the album 4X2=8 in May 2017. The singer left his longtime agency, YG Entertainment, in May 2018 and is expected to launch his own management firm.