'Spread The Word'! Mia Khalifa Pomotes Los Angeles Protests on May 15 in Favor of Palestine

Ala' Mashharawi

Published May 9th, 2021 - 09:25 GMT
Mia Khalifa ex porn star Palestine Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood Jerusalem Palestine

Lebanese sports commentator and ex-porn star Mia Khalifa has lent her voice to support Palestinians, especially those in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood located in Jerusalem, Palestine.

Mia Khalifa called out what Israel has been doing for the past four days of displacing Palestinian families and stealing their homes, attacking worshippers and unarmed citizens in the streets of Al-Quds.

With her 23.7 million followers on Instagram, Mia shared a news report by Al-Jazeera titled: 'Israeli Supreme Court Considering Appeal By Four Palestinian Families Facing Eviction.'

Mia Khalifa ex porn star Palestine Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood Jerusalem Palestine

Khalifa commented on that report, and wrote: "The outcome of this sets a precedent for future generations that might not survive one of the rulings."

In the next Stories, Mia promoted for a protest that will take place in Los Angeles on May 15: 'La Rally & Protest Nakba 73: Resistance Until Liberation.'

Mia Khalifa ex porn star Palestine Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood Jerusalem Palestine

In another Story, Mia Khalifa has shared some footage from Chicago Rally, where protesters held signs that read "Jerusalem Red Line" and "Chicago Stands With Al-Quds."

The Lebanese commentator also took part in revealing what international news agencies have been neglecting to cover, the truth.

She shared an Instagram photo album that explains what is happening in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Mia Khalifa ex porn star Palestine Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood Jerusalem Palestine

 

