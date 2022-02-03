Squarespace Presents Their Super Bowl Teaser ad Featuring Zendaya

Zendaya rocked a sea-shell gown for her first ever Super Bowl ad.

The actress was seen in Squarespace's Instagram page, where they shared a 10-second teaser video of their Super Bowl ad in which Zendaya twirled in a blue sea shell gown by the sea.

'Squarespace presents: Everything to Shell... Sell Anything, starring Zendaya. Coming 2.13.22,' the company captioned the video.

The full advertisement will air during the first quarter of the Super Bowl on February 13.

Last year, Dolly Parton was the star of Squarespace's ad, and in previous years, the brand featured stars like Winona Ryder, John Malkovich and Keanu Reeves.

Squarespace made its own debut into the game in 2014, a time when the brand had limited national awareness.