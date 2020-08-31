Star Academy Former Contestant Gets Back With Her Ex Husband After One Year of Separation

Former Star Academy 8 contestant, Palestinian singer Lian Bazlamit got back to her ex husband Ibrahim, after they separated last year.

Lian shared the happy news via an Instagram story with her 71.4k followers, as she reposted a magazine headline which read 'Lian Bazlamit Gets Back With Her Husband' and commented: "Thanks to Aljaras magazine for supporting me since 10 years up until now."

Ibrahim and Lian Bazlamit announced their divorce for the first time a year ago.

Lian returned to singing after the divorce, as she had retired after her marriage in 2015 and giving birth to their only child, Mazen.