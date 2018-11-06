Star-Studded Magic Extravaganza, Cheryl Joins Kylie Minogue at the London Palladium

Lady in red: Cheryl and Kylie Minogue were leading the stellar line-up to film We Are Most Amused And Amazed at the London Palladium (Source: ITV - REX - Shutterstock)

Follow > Disable alert for Cheryl Minogue Disable alert for ITV Follow >

ITV are celebrating the Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday with a star-studded magic extravaganza.

And pop princesses Cheryl and Kylie Minogue were leading the stellar line-up to film We Are Most Amused And Amazed at the London Palladium.

The former Girls Aloud star, 35, and Australian legend Kylie, 50, commanded attention in striking thigh-split gowns in the first look images at the programme, filmed last month ahead of the November 13 air date.

Cheryl looked incredible in her eye-catching one-shoulder dress with a daring side split, setting off the look with coordinating heels.

The brunette beauty flashed a beaming grin as she strutted out onto the stage, exuding confidence in the dramatic dress.

Kylie looked equally lovely in a strapless metallic number, featuring an similarly risque thigh split.

The down-to-earth star styled her blonde locks in loose waves and complemented her dazzling dress with a pair of silver stilettos.

Stunning: Cheryl looked incredible in her eye-catching one-shoulder dress with a daring side split, setting off the look with coordinating heels

Glittering goddess: Kylie looked equally lovely in a strapless metallic number, featuring an similarly risque thigh split

In high spirits: Cheryl flashed a beaming grin as she strutted out onto the stage, exuding confidence in the dramatic dress

Red hot: The Fight For This Love hitmaker completed her look with scarlet shoes

The evening boasts a stellar line-up, including Rowan Atkinson, Bill Bailey, Omid Djalili, Sandi Toksvig, Alistair McGowan and Mischief Theatre, with magicians Dynamo, Penn & Teller and The Ehrlich Brothers.

The show also reunites comedians Armstrong and Miller as hosts of the two hour event.

Cheryl is actively involved in The Prince's Trust, having launched a campaign and opened a centre in the heart of Newcastle to support disadvantaged young people from across the region.

Stunning in sequins: The down-to-earth star styled her blonde locks in loose waves and complemented her dazzling dress with a pair of silver stilettos

Star-studded: The evening boasts a stellar line-up, including Rowan Atkinson (pictured), Bill Bailey, Omid Djalili, Sandi Toksvig, Alistair McGowan and Mischief Theatre, with magicians Dynamo, Penn & Teller and The Ehrlich Brothers

Commanding attention: Rowan is sure to get the crowd going during the programme

Tune in: The show also reunites comedians Armstrong and Miller as hosts of the two hour event

Having spent months away from the spotlight after becoming a mother to her son Bear, now 18 months old, Cheryl's return to the music scene is hotly-anticipated with TV channels clamoring over each other to get her to perform on their Saturday night shows.

The singer's first live performance of her upcoming single Love Made Me Do It was recently announced, with her joining the line-up for Hits Radio Live at the end of November.

Cheryl's return to Manchester Arena is the first date that has been announced as part of her musical comeback, having last performed live four years ago at the Britain's Got Talent final with her song Crazy Stupid Love.

Magical duo: Penn & Teller took centre stage as they showcased their iconic tricks

Taking to the stage: Alistair McGowan was commanding attention during the event

And Cheryl's new solo album - her first in four years - is set to cause shockwaves as she will sing about her split with ex-beau Liam, 25, in her long-awaited musical comeback.

In a chat with the Daily Star her collaborator, super producer Naughty Boy said the Fight For This Love hitmaker had written songs from the heart and shown a different side of herself for the new album.

He said: 'It is 100% personal and it's about time people got to know the real Cheryl. The lyrics really mean something to her – sometimes you have to put a bit of heart for people to see that there is a real struggle.'

One song hears the Crazy, Stupid, Love songstress brand herself a 'sucker who falls in love with every f***er'.

Va-va-vroom: The Ehrlich Brothers, Andreas Ehrlich and Christian Ehrlich, delighted fans