Saad Lamjarred sentenced to 6 years

ALBAWABA - French court sentenced Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred to 6 years in jail over rape and assault accusations.

The singer was also fined 375,000 euros ($395,440), according to sources.

Lamjarred's rape and assault trial started on Feb. 20 in France after a then-20-year-old woman accused the singer of raping her at a hotel in 2016.



Lebanese singer Ziad Burji shared a support message for Lamjarred, in which he wrote, "We all hope that French justice will be the voice of heavenly justice, which we are certain is on the side of Saad."

Lamjarred, who was dubbed the "King of Arabic Pop", denied the allegations of raping a French woman at a luxury hotel on the Champs-Elysees while he was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine.