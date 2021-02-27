Stay Tuned for the latest Superman Movie

Writer Ta-Nehisi Coates is penning a new Superman film for DC Films and Warner Bros. that will be produced by J.J. Abrams.

The plot of the film and casting have yet to be announced. Henry Cavill last portrayed Superman in 2017's Justice League and will appear again as the Man of Steel in a new version of Justice League from director Zack Snyder, that is coming to HBO Max on March 18.

Hannah Minghella is also producing.

Coates is an acclaimed writer known for bestsellers Between the World and Me, The Beautiful Struggle, We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy, and The Water Dancer. Between the World and Me was adapted into an HBO film.

Coates has also written comic books for Marvel including Captain America and Black Panther.

"To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor. I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America's most iconic mythic hero," Coates said in a statement.





"There is a new, powerful and moving Superman story yet to be told. We couldn't be more thrilled to be working with the brilliant Mr. Coates to help bring that story to the big screen, and we're beyond thankful to the team at Warner Bros. for the opportunity," Abrams added.