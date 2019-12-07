Stay Tuned as Stephen Graham 'to Star in Venom 2'

Stephen Graham is set to star in 'Venom 2'.



The 'Irishman' actor is said to be joining the cast of the Sony movie, which will feature the likes of Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson and Naomie Harris.



But it's not yet known which part Graham will play, according to Deadline.|



Andy Serkis will direct the motion picture, from a script written by Kelly Marcel, and Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, and Hutch Parker will produce the film.



In October, Harris was said to be in talks to play villain Shriek, the love interest for Harrelson's villain Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage, in the movie.



A drug dealer named Frances Barrison became the unpredictable Shriek following a severe trauma, and her powers include sonic energy blasts, flight, and the ability to stir up dark and violent emotions in others.



Cinematographer Robert Richardson previously confirmed Harrelson will appear in the film, after making a brief cameo at the end of the first motion picture.



He said in August: "I was looking forward to entering into that arena with 'Batman' years ago with Ben [Affleck]. I thought, 'Well this is something I haven't done that I would love to try to do.'



"And then Andy Serkis, who I worked with on 'Breathe', gave me a call a month ago and said that he was up for this and would I be willing. I'd seen the film.



"I watched it again, then they sent me a script and I felt like, yeah, I would say yes anyway to Andy just because I would say yes to Andy, but I also think it's a great... I think it's unexplored yet, and it's going to explode, and this film, I think, will help it explode, because you have a remarkable central character with Venom, but now you've got Woody Harrelson, who's going to obviously make his own little entrance here, and we'll see what else comes in with the Sony Marvel collaboration."