Stephanie Saliba hospitalized

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published July 13th, 2023 - 06:27 GMT
Stephanie is now back home and is reportedly doing okay.

ALBAWABA - Lebanese actress Stephanie Saliba after a stress episode.

Lately, Stephanie Saliba has been suffering a heavy load of stress and anxiety due to a number of lawsuits against her. 

Salba shared with her Instagram followers a series of pictures of her in a mini colorful dress, and at the end of the slideshow, the Lebanese actress posted one picture of her in a hospital bed. 

Saliba captioned the post: "Thursday Look, swipe for Friday’s look, and oh my god on Friday's look."

The actress was transferred to the hospital on Friday after suffering a health issue where she received the necessary medical attention and underwent a number of examinations.

Stephanie is now back home and is reportedly doing okay. 

 

Tags:Stephanie Saliba

