Steve Carell to Join 'The Patient' Cast

The Office and The Morning Show actor Steve Carell has signed on to star in a half-hour psychological thriller called The Patient.

FX announced Thursday that it has ordered 10 episodes of the limited series from Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, the creative team behind the cable network's celebrated drama, The Americans.

Carell will play a psychotherapist who is grappling with the recent death of his wife when he is kidnapped by a serial killer who wants to go straight.



"We are excited that Joe and Joel are back with their next series for FX after the great experience of working with them on six amazing seasons of The Americans," Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, said in a statement.

"Their creative instincts and mastery of plot and character are on display again with The Patient, which will showcase Steve Carell's remarkable talents as an actor, producer and creative collaborator."