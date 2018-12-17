Stevie Nicks Hopes to Inspire All Rock and Roll Stars

Stevie was inducted with her band in 1998 (Source: stevienicks / Instagram)

Stevie Nicks hopes she can pave the way for more women to join her in becoming a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.



The Fleetwood Mac singer is set to be handed the honour for a second time at the ceremony in Brooklyn in March and she hopes it will inspire "all the little rock and roll stars" to follow their dreams.





She said: "My biggest hope is that I have opened the door due to the fact that there's 22 men who have gone in twice and zero women. I think that's really a little off balance. That's what I'm hoping, that what's happened here to me will give all the little rock and roll stars that are just waiting out there a little hope that they can also do what I do. It took a long time for this to happen but maybe because of this, it won't take so long for all the other incredibly talented women that I know and that I respect and that I listen to and that I'm friends with."



Stevie - who was inducted with her band in 1998 - previously explained what it meant for her to make history.



She said: "I have a lot to say about this but I will save those words for later. For now I will just say, I have been in a band since 1968. To be recognised for my solo work makes me take a deep breath and smile. It's a glorious feeling."