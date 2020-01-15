Stormzy headlines RedFestDXB

One of Dubai's most anticipated music festivals, RedFestDXB returns from 6-7 February with a new line-up straight off the radio charts. Gear up for day two of the musical extravaganza with performances by Cheat Codes, Machine Gun Kelly and Stormzy.



KEVI, Trevor Dahl and Matthew Russell of DJ trio Cheat Codes will take the stage to entertain audiences with hits such as No Promises and Highway . Rap star Machine Gun Kelly will bring a selection of his biggest hits to the show including Bad Things and Glass House while British rapper Stormzy joins the line-up with his signature grime tracks like Own It and Vossi Bop .



Day one will see performances by Martin Garrix, Bastille and Young Thug.

Date 07 February 2020 Category Live Entertainment Venue Dubai Media City Amphitheatre Ticket price AED395-1,195 Admission 7pm Website https://www.redfestdxb.com/