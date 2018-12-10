Stranger Things Season 3 Episode Titles Released

Stranger Things 3 Coming 2019 (Source: strangerthingstv / Instagram )

Netflix released online Sunday a brief video announcing the titles of the episodes for Season 3 of Stranger Things.

The minute-long teaser for the 1980s-set, sci-fi show revealed the next chapters are called: "Suzie, Do You Copy?" "The Mall Rats," "The Case of the Missing Lifeguard," "The Sauna Test," "The Source," "The Birthday," "The Bite" and "The Battle of Starcourt."

"In the Summer of 1985, the adventure continues... Stranger Things 3. Coming 2019," the clip concluded.

Set in Indiana, the supernatural series stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery.