Stranger Things' Seasons Behind The Scenes Photos Released

Published July 4th, 2019 - 08:07 GMT
Stranger Things Season 3
Stranger Things Season 3 takes place during the summer
"Stranger Things" stars left to right, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, and Noah Schnapp. Netflix has uploaded to social media behind-the-scenes photos of Season 3.

Netflix released on Twitter Wednesday behind-the-scenes photos of Stranger Things Season 3 before the new episodes arrive on Thursday.  

The images include stars Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Sadie Sink (Max), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), Natalia Dyer (Nancy) and Noah Schnapp (Will).


Brown and Sink are pictured together outside what appears to be a shopping mall while Wolfhard, Heaton and Dyer share a laugh while filming a scene that takes place inside of a school hallway.

McLaughlin, Schnapp and Wolfhard on set and Brown, Heaton, McLaughlin, Schnapp and Wolfhard forming a circle while they receive instructions, make up the other photos.

Stranger Things Season 3 takes place during the summer and follows Eleven and her friends as they deal with an evil monster who was left behind when Eleven closed the portal to the Upside Down.  

Wolfhard previously confirmed that Season 3 of the supernatural drama would be the "summer of love" between his character and Eleven.

