Studio 23 mocks Sherine, Legal action to be taken

ALBAWABA - Sherine Abdel Wahab's manager wants to take legal action after the latest Studio 23 episode.

Studio 23 is a Ramadan show that has been running for three seasons now, and it airs daily in Ramadan on MBC1.

The latest episode of Studio 23 dealt with great interaction from the audience, as Rima Abdullah imitated Sherine Abdel Wahab.

Abdel Wahab's manager was not happy with the content of the episode where Rima Abdullah sang a song: "Darb Tani" which is based on Sherine's song, "Jurh Tani."

إللي هقولوا ده رأي شخصي: عيب جدا من قناة محترمة زي @mbc1 إن يطلع حاجة زي كدة علي فنانة كبيرة و عظيمة زي شيرين و ده تنمر و قلة أدب إما ك مدير أعمالها ف أكيد هناخد الاجراء اللازم علي طول! https://t.co/r6zNBeoKQa — Eyhab Saleh (@EyhabSaleh) April 11, 2023

Eyhab Saleh, Sherine's business manager, responded to the video circulated on social media, he wrote: "Those who will say this is a personal opinion: It is very shameful for a respected channel like MBC1 to release something like this about a great artist like Sherine, and this is bullying and lack of manners. As for her business manager, we will definitely take the necessary action along!"