Studio 23 mocks Sherine, Legal action to be taken

Published April 12th, 2023 - 09:50 GMT
Sherine's business manager, responded to the video

ALBAWABA - Sherine Abdel Wahab's manager wants to take legal action after the latest Studio 23 episode. 

Studio 23 is a Ramadan show that has been running for three seasons now, and it airs daily in Ramadan on MBC1. 

The latest episode of Studio 23 dealt with great interaction from the audience, as Rima Abdullah imitated  Sherine Abdel Wahab.

Abdel Wahab's manager was not happy with the content of the episode where Rima Abdullah sang a song: "Darb Tani" which is based on Sherine's song, "Jurh Tani."

Eyhab Saleh, Sherine's business manager, responded to the video circulated on social media, he wrote: "Those who will say this is a personal opinion: It is very shameful for a respected channel like MBC1 to release something like this about a great artist like Sherine, and this is bullying and lack of manners. As for her business manager, we will definitely take the necessary action along!"

 

